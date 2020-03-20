SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A very mild day is on tap to close out the work week thanks to a warm front lifting to our north. A cold front pushing through late in the day with bring showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong to even severe.
That warm front will slowly lift through the region today. After a few waves of morning showers and sprinkles, there will be partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. With a stiff southwest wind 25-35 mph, temperatures will climb into the low 70s with dewpoints in the 60s. It will actually feeling fairly muggy outside!
There is the possibility for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through. The main threat with these storms would be for heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. In addition, there is enough 'shear' in the in the lower levels of the atmosphere (a measure of the direction of winds vs height of the atmosphere) that there is even a non-zero tornado threat for portions of southern New England. This bears watching very closely.
It will be much colder and brighter for the weekend with temperatures in the 40s. Saturday remains breezy with northwest gusts to 30mph. Sunday will be chilly, however the wind will be lighter.
Clouds increase Monday afternoon. A coastal system is possible Monday night into Tuesday, bringing a significant snow risk to the area!
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
