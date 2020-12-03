SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and western Hampden Counties for Saturday morning to Sunday morning for 6 or more inches of snow…
Our focus is on an upcoming Nor’easter developing this weekend. The track of this storm and intensity are still up for debate, so naturally, it’s a tough forecast. There have been some changes since yesterday, with models trending a bit colder and keeping the track just off the Southeast New England coast.
Low pressure moving up from the Gulf coast will move off the Mid-Atlantic Friday night/Saturday morning. At this point, rain showers will be ongoing here in western Mass. A chilly rain looks to continue through Saturday morning, then as the storm moves over water and strengthens, colder air should get drawn into the storm.
The big questions for Saturday is, how strong does the storm get and how close does it track to the coast. With a fairly strong low, pulling in energy from the northern jet stream, we will see rain change to snow in the hill towns and Berkshires Saturday morning. Later in the afternoon, rain will change to snow in the valley. Snow ends Saturday night with 1-3 inches in the lower valley, 3-6 inches in the upper valley and 6-9 inches possible in the hill towns and Berkshires. If the storm tracks farther Southeast or trends weaker, those numbers will go down.
We remain blustery during and after the storm with 20-30mph gusts with some 40mph gusts possible. The strongest gusts look to occur behind the storm Sunday with lingering clouds and occasional flurries. A stretch of dry, chilly weather will begin Sunday afternoon through mid-next week with highs trending slightly below normal. We look to see good sunshine Monday and Tuesday with more clouds midweek.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
