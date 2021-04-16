SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A late-season snowstorm brought significant snow to parts of western Mass last night and today. Some in elevated areas ended up with 6-12 inches of snow, but the CT River Valley only got trace amounts that melted.
Tonight, rain and snow showers continue to become more scattered and will gradually taper off. After midnight, a spot shower of rain or snow is possible, otherwise skies remain cloudy. Temperatures will be chilly with lows in the 30s.
Our weekend stays dry and cool with highs in the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Breezes will be lighter with an occasional gust Saturday. An upper level low lingers and may bring a disturbance or a few disturbances through that may drop a shower, but nothing significant.
An upper low will gradually move away from the Northeast over the weekend, allowing for a gradual warm up and drier weather. Can’t rule out a shower with the final passing disturbance Monday, but highs will be back to the low 60s.
A ridge will build in briefly next week, giving us a sun and 70 degree day Tuesday. Our next round of wet weather comes in Wednesday with a surface low and cold front. Showers are most likely later Wednesday afternoon and evening, then as colder air rushes in, some high elevation snow showers may be seen Wednesday night. We stay chilly and windy Thursday and look milder to end the week.
