SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a blustery Friday across our area with steady wind of 20-30mph and gusts as high as 50mph. Wind will continue to ramp down as we head into Saturday, though it will still be a bit breezy today.
A fairly strong upper level disturbance in the overnight hours brought some scattered rain and high terrain snow showers to Western Mass. Temperatures remained above freezing in most spots, and for those who may have seen some wet snow mixing in... it won't last long. Milder temperatures in the 60s and 70s are in store for our first weekend in May.
Skies gradually clear out by Saturday morning. Expect a cold start with temperatures in the 30s to near 40 and a decent wind chill. Abundant sunshine is on tap which will help warm temperatures quickly, but with a cold air mass overhead, our highs only make it to around 60 in the valley and 50s in the hills. Wind continues to lighten with some 15-20mph gusts in the afternoon.
Some patchy clouds roll in Saturday night and a sprinkle or spot shower is possible. Breezes continue overnight with lows back to the 30s and low 40s. Sunday is looking warmer with highs getting into the 70s thanks to a mix of sun and clouds and more of a southwesterly breeze. A spot shower is possible in the afternoon and evening but most look to remain dry.
The first week of May is looking unsettled with a few shower chances. Weak low pressure will keep skies cloudy Monday and bring a chance for showers by the evening through Tuesday morning. Both days are looking seasonably mild with a shot at 70s Tuesday with some clearing in the afternoon. A better chance for showers arrives Wednesday, then we look cooler through the end of the week.
