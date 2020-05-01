SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We picked up .75" to 1.25" of rain overnight, but the rain has move out of western Mass, at least for now. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and even a thunderstorm as a cold front, and some upper level energy moves through. Despite lots of clouds, temperatures will reach into the low to middle 60s with a light breeze. It will feel a bit muggy as well with dew points near 60.
Low pressure will slowly move off to the northeast tomorrow however fast enough that we should see plenty of sunshine right of the bat tomorrow. It will be sunny, breezy and warm as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will reach near 70, so it's looking like a fantastic start to the weekend!
So Saturday is looking better then we were thinking over the last couple of days, but Sunday isn't looking quite as perfect, but still not bad at all! A fast moving system will push through Saturday night and Sunday morning bringing some clouds and maybe a few showers, most likely Saturday night. However, showers may linger up until about 8-9am, but we will dry out and the sun will come out in the afternoon with temperatures back into the lower 70's.
Another fast moving system will pass to out south on Monday. Right now it looks like a miss, but we could see a few late day showers from upper level energy rotating through. Temps will be seasonable on Monday before it turns a bit cooler for the middle of next week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
