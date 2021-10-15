SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures soared into the middle and upper 70s yesterday across the Pioneer Valley! We have another warm one on the way today then some changes as we head into the weekend.
Temperatures return to the middle and upper 70s today for the valley and low to middle 70s in the hills. Morning fog burns off quickly with some sun mixing in with the clouds later this morning. The breeze will remain light out of the south with a touch of humidity around. A spot shower can’t be ruled out, but most remain dry thanks to high pressure.
A warm front moves through tonight, bringing a chance for a few showers, downpours and lots of clouds. Humidity will be on the rise once the front passes through and tomorrow will be an unusually muggy and warm day with highs returning to the middle 70s. Expect a gusty breeze as well with southerly wind gusting to 20-35mph throughout the day and night. Much of tomorrow looks cloudy, but dry with a low shower risk in the afternoon. Rain comes in with the front sometime after 4-5pm and will exit close to midnight. Some isolated strong wind gusts and thunder are possible as the front moves in.
Rain ends and the wind lightens tomorrow night, then shifts westward behind the cold front and increases Sunday, ushering in a much cooler, drier air mass. It will be mostly cloudy and blustery with a spot shower or two. You'll certainly need the jacket with highs in the lower 60's.
Monday will remain blustery and chilly with temperatures staying mainly in the 50's with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. We stay breezy with a spot shower in the hills and Berkshires. Temperatures will moderate by mid-week with highs mainly in the 60's.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
