SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cold but not as frigid out there this morning! Temperatures are in the 20's, not bad compared to the near zero readings we had so far this week. The cold air will continue to retreat and our weekend storm is still looking like mainly rain, even in the hill towns.
Today will feature a decent amount of sunshine, especially throughout the morning, then clouds will gradually build back in this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 40s with a light northeasterly breeze; mild for the end of January.
Our next storm system is on tap for tomorrow as low pressure moves in from the Plains. The main area of low pressure along with an upper low will be passing just to our west, so we will mostly be on the "warm" side of the storm. A second coastal low looks to develop, but we won’t have enough cold air in place to see a change to snow. The valley will see all rain with this storm, even the hill towns and Berkshires will see mainly rain with just a bit of freezing rain or mix at the onset.
Tomorrow will feature some spotty showers and patch drizzle through the first half of the day, this is when there could be a few icy spots in the hills and Berkshires. However, in the valley temperatures will be mild enough for just damp conditions. The heavy, steady rain will move in late in the day. Rain is likely throughout the evening and may be heavy at times between 6pm and 11pm. Rainfall amounts end up around 1 inch for many. Even with some mixing in the hills, any accumulations would be less than 1". Rain ends Saturday night as dry air comes in behind departing low pressure.
We turn breezy Sunday and dry out with some decrease in clouds cover giving way to some sunshine.
An upper level low passes by Monday morning and may bring some snow showers to the hills where there could be a minor accumulation of snow, likely less than 1". The valley won’t see much and in fact temps will still reach near 40 with some sunshine.
Next week is looking seasonable and dry with no Arctic cold or snowstorms in sight. The way it looks now we may get through the rest of January with no harsh winter weather.
