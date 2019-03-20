SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Not a bad way to kick off the spring season! Temperatures today managed to get into the lower and middle 50s with abundant sunshine and a gusty south breeze.
Tonight, skies begin clear with temperatures steadily falling back to the 30s. Clouds will increase overnight and skies become cloudy by morning. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s.
For Thursday, an approaching front to our west as well as low pressure moving north up the coast will bring a chance for showers. The best chances for rain will come later in the day, but a few showers could creep in during the morning. We will see a mainly cloudy day with highs climbing into the middle and upper 40s. Winds remain light out of the south.
Our nor’easter will pass across southern New England Thursday night through Friday morning with heavier rain showers expected. Rainfall amounts of a half to 1 inch are likely and may lead to some minor street flooding-especially where there is still a healthy snowpack. Wet snow may mix in at times in the Berkshires with minor accumulations through Friday morning.
Only spotty showers are expected Friday afternoon and evening as drier air comes in behind the low. As this system moves farther northeast, colder air will arrive Friday night and wrap around moisture will fall in the form of snow showers and flurries. Heavier snow is likely in the Berkshires and southern Green Mountains through midday Saturday and northern Berkshire Co could see up to 6 inches of snow. The hill towns will likely get 3” or less and no accumulation is expected for the valley. Gusty wind will be the biggest issue for the valley Saturday as gusts approach 35-45mph. Temps likely stay in the 30s throughout the day.
High pressure returns for Sunday, allowing for mostly sunny skies and high temps in the 50s. Wind will also be much lighter than Saturday. A backdoor cold front moves south through New England, passing by sometime on Monday with a chance for showers. If the front arrives Monday night, some snow will be possible as well. Cooler temps build through midweek with good sunshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.