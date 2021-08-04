SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Tropical moisture along a stalled front has been lingering offshore so far this week. We’ve seen the clouds from this system every day, including today.
Tonight, low pressure moving along this boundary will bring periods of heavier rain to southern New England. Flash Flood Watches have been issued for eastern Connecticut and Worcester County as well as points farther east. No Watches for western Mass, but isolated flooding is possible in eastern Hampden County, since that location has the best shot at seeing heavy rain.
Showers should move up from the south after 10pm tonight through Thursday morning. Rain amounts should be little to nothing in Berkshire County, then a few tenths of an inch in the Valley. A half inch is possible in the lower valley and up to 1 inch may be see in eastern Hampden. Highest amounts in eastern Mass may approach 4 inches!
Thursday will be another fairly cloudy day with occasional showers here and there. Temperatures remain seasonably mild with highs in the 70s and humidity will be a bit higher as well. Skies should begin clearing slightly later in the day and sunshine will finally return to end the week!
Get ready for a change! After some unseasonably cool weather recently, summer heat and humidity return for a nice stretch. Starting Friday, temperatures will be returning to the middle and upper 80s with higher humidity thanks to a building subtropical ridge taking over our weather pattern.
Sunshine returns Friday with higher humidity and highs soaring into the upper 80s. A frontal boundary to our northwest will bring in more clouds for the weekend, especially Saturday, but most of the day looks dry. A spot shower or thunderstorm may pop up late in the day. Sunday is looking similar with a bit more sun and also a late-day shower or storm. Temperatures end up around 90 through Wednesday of next week, then our next front approaches, increasing the chance for storms.
