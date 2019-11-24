SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a wet start this morning in the Springfield area. There could be some slick spots north and west of Springfield with sleet/freezing rain but they will see a transition to rain later this morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Berkshire county until 5 pm this afternoon.
The wintry mix in the higher elevations will gradually transition to rain this morning as temperatures rise above freezing. There could be some slick spots before that transition so you may want to give yourself a little extra time.
Some of the rain could be heavy at times this afternoon. We are not expecting flooding rain or damaging winds; although it will be breezy making it feel like it's in the lower 30s all day. Later this afternoon we could see a transition back to a wintry mix and snow in the higher elevations with a coating to an inch of accumulation possible. Lows tonight will fall back into the upper 20s to around 30.
We dry out for Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. By Tuesday temps will reach into the lower 50s. Clouds build Tuesday night and Wednesday will be windy and mild with highs in the 50s. Showers are likely by the afternoon and evening with a cold front, then we turn colder for Thanksgiving. An upper low may bring a few rain and snow showers, but it won’t be much. Dry, cold, blustery weather lingers into Black Friday.
