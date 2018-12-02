SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – We are waking up to rain this morning in the greater Springfield area but along the east slopes of the Berkshires into Berkshire county we could still see some sleet and freezing rain through this morning.
Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for parts of western Massachusetts. For western Hampden, western Hampshire and western Franklin counties the advisory is in effect until 10 am. For eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin counties the advisory is in effect until 7 am Sunday morning.
Much of the area that is dealing with sleet and freezing rain this morning will transition over to rain this morning but in the higher elevations along the east slopes of the Berkshires and into parts of Berkshire county, above 1500 feet, the wintry precipitation could hold on even longer. Highs today will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain should come to an end by late this afternoon. Some drizzle is possible this evening before skies gradually become partly cloudy overnight with some areas of fog. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to around 40 early but then begin to rise overnight.
Mild temperatures continue on Monday with morning lows around 40 and daytime highs in the 50s! It should be a brisk day though and colder air will be rolling in Monday night. Temperatures fall back below normal as a trough builds into the Northeast Tuesday. Highs return to the 30s and overnight temps hit teens by midweek. Most of next week is still trending dry and cold, but some coastal storm development will have to be watched. For now, this low should remain to our east and out of reach
- Today: Rain, especially early. Ending late this afternoon. Highs: 42-46
- Tonight: Evening drizzle. Otherwise partly cloudy, some fog. Lows: 36-40
- Tomorrow: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs: 49-53
