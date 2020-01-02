SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a dry, mild day for early January, with highs in the low to mid 40s. High pressure moves offshore tonight and in between a trough and ridge, a good southwesterly flow will start bringing moisture our way.
Tonight, skies remain cloudy ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures only fall into the middle 30s for most with a light southerly breeze. A few showers are possible closer to sunrise, but rain will be very light.
Surface low pressure near the Gulf coast will gradually make its way to New England by Saturday. Until then, we remain cloudy and mild with highs returning to the 40s Friday. A few, light showers are possible throughout the day, but it won’t be a washout. Rain amounts may get to a few hundredths of an inch.
A steadier and heavier rain is likely Saturday as surface low pressure gets closer to New England. It will be more of a washout with a half inch of rain likely-possibly a bit more. Toward the end of the day, a coastal low looks to develop and track either along the south coast or farther offshore. This track will determine whether we see a rain/snow mix or a complete changeover to snow late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Snow looks to be minor for now with around 2-3 inches or less, but there’s a chance for that to change depending on the coastal low. One to watch!
Any snow Sunday morning should exit before noon. We stay windy and cold Sunday with highs in the 30s and gusts to 30-40mph. Wind lightens Sunday night and temps fall to the low 20s Monday morning. Monday looks a bit unsettled with lingering clouds and a spot rain or snow shower. A more potent system will approach Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This system could bring a rain/snow mix or all snow that may impact travel early Wednesday.
