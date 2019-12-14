SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers will come to an end later this evening but the winds will pick up tonight into tomorrow as our storm system lifts north and strengthens. Another storm system could bring snow to a wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday.
There will be a few leftover showers evening; even a snow shower in Berkshire County but for the most part temperatures will stay above freezing with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
It will become windy tomorrow as low pressure continues to strengthen to our north. Clouds will give way to some sunshine. Snow showers are possible in the Berkshires, but the valley looks mainly dry with a few flurries possible. Northwest wind may gust over mph at times, especially in the hills. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Berkshire county from 1am Sunday morning until 7pm Sunday evening. For Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties a Wind Advisory is in effect from 7am Sunday morning until 7am Sunday evening. Winds that strong could bring down tree limbs and some isolated power outages are possible.
The next storm to affect western Mass arrives Monday evening. This storm looks more wintry than wet, with a good chance for snow Monday evening, before changing to a mix by Tuesday morning. It's possible snow falls to end the storm. Hazardous travel conditions are looking likely for Monday evening into Tuesday Morning. Lets plan on a couple of inches with the bulk of it falling late Monday into Tuesday. After that it turns dry and cold for the end of the workweek.
