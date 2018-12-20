SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Friday will be quite a dynamic day! Heavy rain, strong wind, and the potential for record breaking warmth… you know, just your average New England day. To top it off, it’s the first day of Winter.
A Flood Watch goes into effect tonight for all of southern New England, including western Mass. Flooding is a concern with two to three inches of rain over a short 12-16 hour time frame. That heavy rain may lead to river, creek, and stream flooding. Poor drainage flooding is also being watched closely. Clean your storm drains in your neighborhoods, if you haven’t lately!
Rain has already begun in parts of western Mass. Overnight, rain will initially be spotty, but eventually become steady and heavy by the Friday’s morning commute. Heaviest of the rain arrives by midday before tapering off to showers tomorrow evening. Don’t be surprised if some light sprinkles and showers stick around through Saturday.
Wind out of the southeast will increase overnight. The strongest of the wind will be through mid-morning til about noon. This strong southeast wind will help to bring temperatures up overnight and tomorrow highs soar to near 60 degrees! Somewhat ironic since tomorrow is the first day of winter. The Winter Solstice takes place at 5:53 pm. Of note… the southeast wind direction does leave areas of western Mass a little more prone to some power outages, but at the moment, only isolated wind damage is looking possible with a higher damage risk in southeast Mass.
Behind all the wind and rain on Saturday, a passing cold front will shift the wind to the northwest ushering in colder air. Highs on Saturday will occur in the morning, with temperatures falling into the 40s by the afternoon.
Dry and more seasonable weather returns by Sunday with temperatures more seasonable, near 40. A very weak upper level disturbance comes through on Monday and it has the potential of bringing light snow showers or flurries. Those hoping for a white Christmas… accumulations are looking small at best, unfortunately. Christmas Day will be dry and chilly with temps in the 30s.
