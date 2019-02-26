SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Today will remain windy and cold. The wind will not be quite as intense as yesterday however a few damaging gusts are still possible. Yesterday the wind gusted between 50-65 mph with some isolated higher gusts. Today the wind will gust between 40-50 mph.
A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 5pm.
Today will be bright and sunny as strong high pressure continues to build in from the west. It will be unseasonably cold though with highs in the lower to middle 20s. Factor in the wind and it will feel like it's in the single digits and teens.
Temperatures will dip into the single digits tomorrow morning, with a light breeze. The combination will put wind chills below zero. In fact, A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Franklin County and the hill towns from midnight to 8am tomorrow where wind chills could drop as low as -25 to -15 below zero.
High clouds build throughout the day tomorrow ahead of a Clipper system. It will be cold with highs in the lower 20's but at least the wind will be much lighter.
Snow will develop between 3-5pm tomorrow afternoon. It will start very light at first but will become steadier and heavier during the evening. The Wednesday evening commute will be tricky with snow falling lightly. About 2-4” of snow is expected for western Mass with over 4" in the hill towns and Berkshires. The snow will at least be light and fluffy and easy to move around however the snow will have an impact on Thursday morning's commute.
A slight break in the bitter cold on tap for Thursday through Saturday with highs back to the 30s. We will see some sunshine Thursday afternoon and Friday, but clouds move in for Saturday and another storm is possible over the weekend. Right now, a snowy mix is possible Saturday especially late in the day and at night. It's not looking like a big storm at this point put certainly needs to be watched closely.
