SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cold and wind are making for a bitterly cold morning. Temperatures are in the teens with wind gusts up to 30 mph making it feel like its near zero!
Today will feature lots of sunshine but with highs in the lower to middle 20s. A breeze lingers too, keeping wind chills in the single digits and lower teens through most of the day.
High pressure moves in overnight causing the wind to ease but allowing temperatures to drop to near zero. High clouds will build in overnight and skies turn cloudy quick tomorrow. We are still on track of our first snowstorm of 2020!
***A Winter Storm Watch in Effect from Saturday 3PM to Sunday 7AM for all of Western Massachusetts***
Snow begins tomorrow afternoon between 2-4 PM. It will start as snow shower but will fairly quickly come down steady and hard. Snow will accumulate through the first half of the night with the bulk of the snow falling between 4-10PM with 3-6 inches. The hills and Berkshires may see isolated spots up to 9 inches. The valley looks to change to more of a wintry mix around midnight then will wind down late at night. This storm is a fast mover and there will not be much wind with it. The snow will be fluffy in nature at first then become a bit heavier with some ice on top of it.
Sunday will be mainly dry and breezy behind departing low pressure. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures reaching near 40, so we'll get some melting. An Arctic front will bring a couple of snow showers in the afternoon, mainly in the hills.
Strong Arctic high pressure builds from the northwest with a stretch of cold air from Monday to Wednesday with high temperatures in the 20s and overnight lows in the single digits to possibly below 0. Most of the week is looking dry with a slight uptick in temperatures toward the end of the week.
