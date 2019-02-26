SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wind will slowly ease later this afternoon as high pressure continues to build in. It will be sunny and cold with temperatures in the 20's and wind chills in the single digits and teens.
A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 5pm.
Temperatures will dip into the single digits by tomorrow morning, with a light breeze. The combination of wind and cold will drop wind chills below zero. In fact, A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Franklin County and the hill towns from midnight to 8am tomorrow where wind chills could drop as low as -25 to -15 below zero.
High clouds build throughout the day tomorrow ahead of a Clipper system. It will be cold with highs in the lower 20's but at least the wind will be much lighter.
Snow will develop between 4-6pm tomorrow afternoon. It will start very light at first but will become steadier and a bit heavier during the evening. The Wednesday evening commute will be tricky with snow falling lightly. About 2-4” of snow is expected for western Mass with over 4" in the hill towns and Berkshires. The snow will at least be light and fluffy and easy to move around however the snow will have an impact on Thursday morning's commute. Conditions will improve Thursday with temperatures coming up into the 30's. The combination of that and some sunshine will cause some good melting.
A slight break in the bitter cold is on tap for Thursday through Saturday with highs back to the 30s. We will see some sunshine on Friday but clouds move in for Saturday and another storm is possible over the weekend. Right now, a snowy mix is possible Saturday especially late in the day and at night. It's not looking like a big storm at this point put certainly needs to be watched closely.
