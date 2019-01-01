SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A *WIND ADVISORY* is in effect for all of western Mass until 3pm this afternoon. Strong northwest wind gusts could top 50 mph in some areas. In fact, there have already been multiple 48 mph wind gusts in Franklin County. Power outages are certainly possible with the wind damage into this afternoon.
The wind is part of a strong cold front is sweeping through, and behind it, Arctic air will settle into place for tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures briefly tapped the low 50s this morning, but will be on the decline all afternoon. By this evening, temperatures will be in the mid 30s.
Skies will clear as winds calm a bit overnight, with temperatures falling to low near 20. Sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday as seasonably cool temperatures settle in. Highs near 32 will be likely for many.
An upper level disturbance will swing through Wednesday night, Thursday morning to deliver a round of light flurries across southern New England. Accumulations look light, to a coating to an inch at best. Any snow would arrive Thursday morning, prior to the morning commute.
Friday night into Saturday will have another ‘pseudo-nor’easter’ move into the area. While this won’t be a strong system, there may be a period early Saturday that starts as a wintry mix. This shouldn’t last long before switching over to a soaking rain for much of Saturday.
Sunday and Monday return to fairly seasonable temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds.
