SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- **Tornado Watch in effect for all of western Mass until 9PM**
**Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for all of western Mass until further notice…
*A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of western Mass from until 8am Wednesday…
Isaias continues to barrel through the Mid-Atlantic! It will bring scattered downpours, but the biggest threat will be widespread damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
Scattered downpours will increase this afternoon with an occasional thunderstorm between now and about 6-7pm. A few storms may be severe as well and could produce a weak tornado. Meanwhile widespread wind gusts will increase to 50 mph peaking this evening.
Details: The track of Isaias will bring it through eastern New York state later this afternoon. The storm is barreling through the Mid-Atlantic and is moving over 35 mph, it's "flying". For the Pioneer Valley, wind will be the bigger concern with 25-35mph and gusts reaching 50+mph by this evening. Scattered power outages are likely across western Mass.
Rainfall amounts look to be lower in the valley getting a half inch to 1 inch of rain in spots, while Berkshire County may see 1-3" inches with isolated higher amounts.
Flash flooding will still be possible for everyone, due to the threat of embedded thunderstorms.
The rain ends this evening and the wind will wind down as the night goes on.
We've already had a tornado warning this morning and the tornado threat remains a concern this afternoon and evening on the eastern side of the tropical storm, which includes most of southern New England.
Overall, the brunt of the storm will impact western Mass between 2-8pm, with conditions improving tonight The storm will be well out of our area by sunrise tomorrow.
The remainder of the week looks to be dominated by high pressure, which will give us good sunshine, lower humidity and light breezes. Temperatures in the lower to middle 80s are on tap to end the week, then we turn warmer over the weekend.
