SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Finally the wind has settled down! It's plenty cold out there though and we are expecting some snow!
Today starts dry and very cold with some sunshine however clouds will be moving in and temperatures will only climb into the upper teens and low 20s. A Clipper system will bring a few flurries this afternoon and a period of light to moderate snow to western Mass tonight The evening commute may get a little slippery, but snowfall rates should be pretty light. Light, fluffy snow will be steady overnight, accumulating to about 2-4 inches for most. In the hill towns, as much as 5 or 6 inches is possible. Winter Weather Advisories are up for all of western Mass from This afternoon into tomorrow morning.
Light snow tapers off early tomorrow morning, most likely pre-dawn although a few flurries may linger through the morning commute and untreated roads will be snow covered and slippery. Temperatures will come up into the low to mid 30's in the afternoon with some sun and a bit of a breeze. We should see some good melting with the stronger sun angle. High pressure builds for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. It's still chilly with temperatures in the 30's.
We have a couple of storm chances over the weekend. The first comes on Saturday. This storm looks to be minor for us with some flurries or a light mix. The second looks to head our way by late Sunday into Monday with snow or a wintry mix. There is lots of uncertainty with both of these potential storms so stay tuned!
