SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a windy afternoon throughout western Mass as winds gusted over 40 mph at times. That led to tree limbs coming down and scattered power outages.
Winds will diminish overnight and skies will become mostly clear. It will be a chilly night as overnight lows fall back into the lower 30s. Also don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 am Sunday. This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. After a chilly start tomorrow morning temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s tomorrow afternoon with light winds.
Clouds increase Sunday evening and Monday as our next system approaches and rain should return by Monday afternoon into Monday night. Election Day will be cloudy and cool with drizzle and occasional showers. Low pressure will swing to our northwest Tuesday night with a period of rain through early Wednesday morning. Skies should clear out early and some sunshine is back for most of Wednesday and Thursday.
Tonight: Clearing and colder. Lows: 28-32
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs: 50-54
Monday: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs: 44-48
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.