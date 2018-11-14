SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be sunny but windy and cold with temperatures staying in the middle 30's. A northwest wind gusting to 35-45mph, will make this afternoon feel about 10 degrees colder! A Wind Advisory is in effect for Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 7 PM. This is where wind gusts will be the strongest! Strong winds could lead to isolate power outages across the area. Make sure you are bundled up for sure, it will feel more like January!
High pressure settles in overnight allowing temps to free fall well into the teens. Wind should lighten, so no wind chill for tomorrow morning, but the lack of wind will help some of the coldest spots potentially dip into the single digits - most will settle into the teens. (The record low for tomorrow is 16 degrees
Our storm is on track to arrive by tomorrow evening bringing increasing clouds during the day. Temps tomorrow remain in the middle 30s. With cold air in place and moisture moving up the coast all of western Mass. will see accumulating snow. Snow will start between 5-8 pm. Snow will come down moderate to even heavy at times through midnight. Slightly milder air will work into the system allowing for snow to change to a wintry mix in the valley and eventually rain by Friday morning.
The hill towns and Berkshires should see snow mix with sleet after midnight and could pick up several inches by morning. The valley can expect about 2-4" with 4-6" across the higher terrain. It's looking like a plowable event for just about everyone.
Rain and a high terrain mix will taper off before noon on Friday as low pressure quickly moves away. Temperatures return to the mid-40s on Saturday with some sunshine on tap, but it will be brisk. A dry cold front will pass by Saturday night and should usher in a shot of colder air Sunday.
It now looks as though a fast moving clipper system could bring us another bout of light snow Monday morning.
- This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, windy and cold! Highs: 28-36 (WCs 20s teens)
- Tonight: Clear and frigid. Diminishing wind. Lows: 10-18
- Thursday: Increasing clouds, late PM snow. Highs: 32-36
