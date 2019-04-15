SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A few showers remain possible early this evening, but most of the rain is done and drier weather is on tap for a few days. Wind is our biggest issue going forward into tonight and Tuesday and a Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Mass through Tuesday morning for wind gusts nearing 45-50mph at times.
Temperatures will get cooler tonight with lows falling into the 30s. With a gusty breeze around through morning, wind chills could dip into the 20s at times!
Strong low pressure continues to move to the northeast and out of the US on Tuesday, keeping wind gusts around 30-40mph throughout the day. A good amount of sunshine is on the way with scattered clouds here and there. Highs Tuesday end up in the 50s to near 60.
High pressure will bring us a seasonable and quieter weather day Wednesday with much lighter wind expected. Sunshine will be around with highs returning to the lower 60s-the nicest day of the week! High clouds will return to our area later Wednesday evening in advance of our next weather system.
Thursday will be a cooler day ahead of a warm front and highs will only get into the lower and middle 50s under a mainly cloudy sky. A few showers are possible, but we won’t see much rain at all as the front passes through. Once the front is north, warmer air returns for Friday with highs well into the 60s. Our unsettled weather continues and spotty showers are possible. Our best chance for rain comes late Friday night into early Saturday morning with an approaching cold front.
Strong low pressure will bring gusty wind back to southern New England on Saturday. A cold front should pass through in the morning with rain and some thunder, then we look to dry out for Saturday afternoon and Sunday. We can’t rule out a shower totally on Easter as an upper level low moves toward the Northeast, but it’s looking fairly quiet with highs in the 60s for now.
