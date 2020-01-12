SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw record warmth yesterday and we could see more record warmth this morning before a cold front brings cooler air this afternoon into the start of the work week.
We set a new record high at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee yesterday. We hit 67° which broke the old record of 58° set back in 1980. Already this morning we tied the record high for today of 60° set in 2018 and it looks like that record will fall later this morning.
As a cold front approaches the region shower chances increase and a period of rain is likely this morning as the front moves through. Downpours and a quick-moving thunderstorm is possible. While severe chances are low, some strong to damaging wind gusts to could occur with any thunderstorms that develop.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Mass until 4pm this afternoon for wind gusts to 50 mph. Winds that strong could cause tree damage and scattered power outages.
We dry out this afternoon with clearing skies and a gusty breeze. Temperatures will begin to fall this afternoon as colder air pushes in as the winds turn west/northwest. We return to the 20s and low 30s Sunday night.
Clouds look persistent early next week, but our weather stays dry for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures back to the 40s. A passing warm front may bring a shower or two Tuesday night, then we turn milder Wednesday with highs nearing 50. A strong front approaches Thursday, bringing a period of rain, then crashing temperatures Thursday night. We are breezy and cold Friday into the weekend. While it’s way too early, there’s also some hints at potential winter weather next weekend too.
