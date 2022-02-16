SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a very cold morning and stretch of days, temperatures today finally got back above freezing. A strong southwesterly flow will continue to bring in milder air, so temperatures likely bottom out early tonight, then slowly rise through Thursday morning. Gusty breezes will also continue overnight with some gusts over 30 mph across higher elevations.
Thursday begins in the lower 40s and afternoon temps approach 60 in the Pioneer Valley! If we hit 60 in Springfield, that will tie the daily record. Expect a lot of cloud cover and gusty southwest breezes up to 30-40mph at times. If any sunshine can break through, temperatures will get warmer.
Rain holds off until the end of the day, but a few showers may occur in the later afternoon. A period of rain and strong, gusty wind is expected Thursday night into Friday morning. High wind warnings are up to our southeast, but currently there are no wind headlines for western Mass (yet). Peak gusts should occur close to sunrise Friday at 40-50mph. Rain may be heavy at times overnight and up to an inch could be seen.
The rain and warmth will come to a sharp end Friday morning as a cold front pushes east through our area. By Noon, temperatures will have likely fallen back to the 30s and low 40s at the warmest. Colder air will build into the region on gusty northwest breezes, which may top 30mph. This northwest wind will also help to dry things out fast and any showers will exit not long after sunup. Skies become mostly sunny fairly quick.
Temperatures are back to normal over the weekend with a healthy breeze lingering Saturday. A cold front will sweep through midday with some scattered rain and snow showers, but nothing should stick as we will likely be above freezing. Temps remain seasonable through Sunday with more sun to wrap up the weekend, then we will see temps return to the low 50s for President’s Day! A warmer, wetter pattern is looking likely next week.
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
