SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin & Berkshire Counties until 2AM Saturday morning for sustained wind to 30mph and gusts to 50mph.
A few spotty showers will be around this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. The wind will continue to ramp up as low pressure rapidly deepens to our northeast. Westerly wind will kick up around 15-30mph with occasional gusts of 40-50mph. This could lead to some isolated to scattered power outages. It will be chilly this afternoon with temperatures staying mainly in the 50's. You'll certainly need the thicker spring jacket.
A vigorous upper level disturbance moves through tonight bringing a round of showers back to the area. In the high terrain, rain changes to snow with some minor accumulations above 1000ft. It's not out of the question that there may be some coatings on the grassy surfaces in those higher elevations but that will be gone by morning. Welcome to May!
Tomorrow starts cold and blustery, but overall we end up with a decent day. Seasonably cool with highs in the 50s to near 60 and breezy, but under a mostly sunny sky. A second upper low will pass to our north Sunday, bringing in more clouds with a round of showers possible Saturday night. There may be a few spotty showers around on Sunday but most of the day will remain dry with temperatures rebounding to near 70.
Next week is trending unsettled with numerous systems rolling across New England. Showers are looking possible later Monday into Tuesday morning, then again Wednesday, but we are not expecting any washouts. Depending on the timing of these systems will determine how warm we can get, but there potential for 70s Tuesday. Most of the week will see highs in the 60s with limited sunshine.
