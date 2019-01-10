SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will continue to be brisk and chilly with a few flurries in the valley and snow showers in the Berkshires. Snow will have a tendency to diminish as the afternoon goes on. Highs will settle near freezing and a gusty breeze out of the northwest will keep wind chills in the teens and 20's.
The cold air will continue to pour into western Massachusetts as low pressure spins across Eastern Canada so tomorrow will be even colder with temperatures only reaching into the low to mid 20's with the higher elevated areas staying in the teens. A brisk breeze will continue so expect wind chills to stay in the single digits and teens.
High pressure will move in for the weekend. It will remain cold but it will not be as windy and high pressure will keep storminess away.
Low pressure will slide along the Gulf Coast, then move off the Carolina's over the weekend however instead of moving up the coast it will slide well south of New England. It will bring us maybe just some flurries here and there. Otherwise, our weekend looks cold and dry with temperatures mainly in the 20's. Temperatures should get back above freezing early next week with continued dry weather.
Conditions for the Patriots game are looking dry and cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 20's. There may be a few flurries Sunday morning but clouds will likely be decreasing during the game.
There are no snowstorms in sight!
