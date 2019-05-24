SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a gusty breeze, at times over 30 mph. Temperatures will reach into the lower 70's.
Tonight will be dry and cool with a diminishing breeze. Tomorrow will begin with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the middle 70's. Saturday afternoon. Increasing clouds with a chance for showers by the late afternoon and evening and showers continue overnight with a slight chance for thunder. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, then skies turn mostly sunny for the afternoon. A summer-like day on the way with highs around 80 and dew points around 60.
Memorial Day will be a perfect outdoor day with highs in the 70s to near 80 under a mainly sunny sky. Expect a lighter, refreshing breeze from the northwest and lower humidity compared to Sunday.
An area of low pressure and it's warm front will move our way on Tuesday and will likely bring a period of rain with some embedded thunderstorms. It will be cool and muggy with temperatures in 60's. The middle of next week is looking warm and muggy with afternoon showers and storms possible.
