SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Happy Thanksgiving! The story today is the wind but at least it will be dry and we'll see some sunshine as clouds decrease as the day goes on. Temperatures stay mainly in the low to mid 40s for most, but wind chills are likely to linger in the low 30s most of the day as wind gusts btween 30-40 mph at times.
Tonight will be clear and cold into the Black Friday shopping hours. Wind will still be blustery, so expect gusts to up to 20 mph through Friday evening. Early morning temperatures should fall into the upper 20s, so wind chills are likely to be in the teens for most. We will see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with highs nearing 40 but wind chills will stay in the 20s and 30s all day.
High pressure builds in for tomorrow evening through Saturday, bringing clear skies and lighter wind. Saturday morning should get quite cold with lows in the teens. We are still a bit brisk Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 30s.
Our next storm is crossing the US this weekend arriving in New England by Sunday afternoon and get ready we could be talking about our first snowstorm of the season! Low pressure pumps into cold high pressure across the Northeast with redevelopment off the South coast Sunday night. The bulk of the snow will fall Sunday night and we are likely talking about a plowable event, perhaps several inches! Snow may mix with sleet or freezing rain but right now it is looking like mainly snow for western Mass. Stay tuned!
