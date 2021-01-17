SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As yesterdays storm system continues exiting out to sea, strong westerly flow develops behind it today. A windy day is on tap to close out the weekend! No wind advisories or warnings as of yet, but expect sustained winds of about 15-25 mph, with gusts 30-40mph in the valley and 40-50mph in the hills. As we head into the evening hours, the winds will die down. It will still be a bit breezy in the overnight, and also partly cloudy so we stay on the milder side as that acts as a buffer for radiational cooling. Flow stays westerly through Tuesday.
Mild temperatures remain for today and tomorrow (40s), then temperatures will return to more seasonable (33) for this time of year starting Tuesday. This week features mainly dry and quiet weather, with no major storm systems in play but lots of chances for on and off light rain or snow shower activity as several weak disturbances pass by. Best shot at "accumulating" snow is not until Thursday into Friday but at this point that system only looks to bring a coating to an inch to Western Mass.
Berkshire county, hill towns and higher elevations have a chance for flurries or a snow shower today. Expect a blustery day behind strong low pressure. Actual temperatures are mild, but we'll have a wind chill to factor in for sure. We'll see a mix of sun and cloud both today and tomorrow, snow flurry/shower chance remains tomorrow for the hills and perhaps a rain shower or some mixing for the valley. Nothing that amounts to any type of appreciable accumulation until later in the week, though. Tuesday looks to be our driest day of the week, and will also feature the most sunshine. A cold front and weak ridge of high pressure will build overnight Wednesday into Thursday allowing for good radiational cooling to take place under clear skies and calm winds. Thursday morning looking to be our coldest temps of the week, single digits possible and teens likely across the board.
You've got 9 hours and 31 minutes of sunlight today with sunrise occurring at 7:15am and sunset at 4:46pm. The first full moon of the year will occur on January 28th this month, dubbed the "Wolf Moon" because wolves are often heard howling at this time.
