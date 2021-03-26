SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wind Advisories continue for all of western Mass through 5AM Saturday for Southwest wind shifting Northwest at 10 to 20mph with occasional gusts to 50mph.
Scattered showers have been passing across the northern hill towns this afternoon and everyone has a slight risk for a shower this afternoon as a cold front passes through. Most of the thunderstorms are staying well to our north along with any severe threat.
Skies become partly cloudy tonight with continued gusty breezes out of the northwest. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s to mid 40s by sunrise.
Saturday is looking nice with wind becoming much lighter by the morning. Skies look mostly sunny thanks to building high pressure and with a lack of a cold air mass overhead, we will see highs climb into the 50s to low 60s.
Clouds return Saturday night, keeping most above freezing. Our next storm arrives Sunday with some spotty showers in the morning, then some steadier rain later in the day with a passing cold front. There’s a shot at some beneficial rain with this system with current estimates around a half inch to an inch of rain.
Colder air does move overhead Sunday night and Monday, bringing a shot of chillier air to western Mass. We start the week with highs in the 40s along with gusty wind behind the departing storm system. Another wind advisory may be issued. However, the chill is short-lived and temperatures spring back to the upper 50s by Tuesday and low 60s Wednesday with quieter weather. Rain chances return late Wednesday and Thursday, followed by another shot of colder air.
