SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A record-breaking storm system starting to move out of New England this evening. Central pressure at Bradley Intl Airport hit 970.2mb, breaking the all-time February low pressure record of 972.9mb. On the south side of the low, record breaking high temperatures-like Providence-that got to 57 degrees this afternoon! Wind gusts have been reaching 50-75 mph out along the Cape and SE Mass with Champin seeing a 77mph gust!
Meanwhile in western Mass, temperatures stayed in the 30s and continue to steadily fall tonight. Wind Advisories for Berkshire & Hampden Counties continue through 10pm and wind gusts have topped 50mph already in Pittsfield. Gusts may top 50mph through about 10pm, then wind will lighten a bit overnight. Temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s with clearing skies and wind chills fall to either side of 0 by Saturday morning.
Our weekend begins breezy and dry with good sunshine Saturday. It will be a cold, February day with highs in the 20s to low 30s and a wind chill about 5-10 degrees colder.
Wind becomes lighter Saturday night and temperatures fall into the single digits to low teens. A few spots in the Berkshires may dip below 0 if skies stay clear long enough. Clouds move in Sunday and temperatures remain seasonably cold. A snow shower is possible, but hit or miss during the daytime, then another round of light snow/wintry mix comes through Sunday night into Monday. If a warm front can kick through, Monday will warm into the 40s with lingering rain, but if it doesn’t, we may stay cold with a mix.
Our weather pattern remains unsettled next week with several weak storms passing by. After Monday, the next chance for wet weather is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with just light snow showers or a light mix. Wednesday looks mainly dry with some sunshine, then another storm moves in Thursday afternoon with a wintry mix that may linger into Friday morning.
