SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A WIND ADVISORY continues for Berkshire and Hampden Counties through 1am Tuesday…
A strong area of low pressure is passing to our west today, bringing strong to damaging wind gusts, downpours and occasional thunderstorms to southern New England. The main severe weather threat with this system is across the Mid-Atlantic, but an isolated severe storm is a low possibility for this evening in western Mass. Wind is the main concern, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out (though chances are very low).
South wind will stay around 10 to 20 mph through tonight and even overnight, but the strong to damaging gusts of 40-50mph will only be around this afternoon and early tonight. The worst of the wind looks to impact the coast with High Wind Warnings up across E Mass, the Cape and Islands and Rhode Island.
This southerly wind is also bringing temperatures up this evening and our high will come tonight, as we approach 60! Temperatures stay in the 50s overnight and max out in the low to mid 50s Tuesday morning. A few showers will be around Tuesday morning, then a few more are possible in the late afternoon. Expect a breezy day with wind gusts to 25mph out of the south. Temperatures will turn cooler in the afternoon, falling into the 40s by 4pm and we remain more seasonable for the remainder of the week.
An upper level low will move northward Tuesday into Wednesday, ushering in a cooler air mass for midweek. Temperatures Wednesday return to near normal with highs in the low to middle 40s. The low will also keep us slightly unsettled and a rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out.
The remainder of the week looks quieter with good sunshine back Thursday. Dry weather persists through the weekend for the most part with only a slight risk for a shower as a system passes off the coast. Rain and snow showers look possible early next week with a potential coastal storm, but it’s a long way off.
