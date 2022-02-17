SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Spring is in the air this afternoon as it remains windy and warm! Temps will reach into the lower 60s perhaps surpassing the record of 60 set in 1981. Wind will gust between 30-40 mph under mostly cloudy skies. Aside from a spots shower we stay dry into the evening
A strong cold front heads our way tonight with scattered downpours and strong, gusty winds developing. Wind will gust between 45-55 mph after midnight. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of western Mass from 11pm tonight through 9am tomorrow. Wind may be damaging causing scattered power outages across the area.
Downpours will be off and on overnight with .5 to 1" likely. Flooding is not a big concern aside from some minor street flooding.
The rain and warmth will come to a sharp end tomorrow morning as the cold front pushes east through our area. Rain will end during the morning commute, the wind will relax and skies will clear. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 40's by mid morning then drift down through the 30's during the afternoon. A gusty northwest breeze up to 30mph will help usher in the colder air and also help to dry things out fast. Rain will end during by sunrise and skies become mostly sunny fairly quick.
Temperatures are back to normal over the weekend with a healthy breeze lingering Saturday. A cold front will sweep through midday with some scattered rain and snow showers, but aside from some scattered coatings, mainly in the hills there will be no accumulation. Temps remain seasonable through Sunday with more sun to wrap up the weekend, then we will see temps return to the low 50s for President’s Day! A warmer, wetter pattern is looking likely next week.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.