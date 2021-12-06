SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Warm and breezy ahead of a strong cold front today. As that front crosses this evening, expect some brief higher wind gusts up to 40mph with some gusts topping 50mph in the Berkshires. A Wind Advisory continues for Berkshire County through 1am. The front will also bring a period of rain and maybe a rumble of thunder.
Temperatures fall fast behind the cold front as wind shifts to the west. Wind should ease for a few hours and stay brisk, but lighter through sunrise. Temperatures fall back to the 30s with wind chills in the teens for the hills and 20s for the valley.
High pressure builds in for Tuesday, giving us a dry weather day. Chilly with highs in the 30s along with a gusty breeze out of the west-northwest. A few snow showers are possible in the Berkshires, but the valley will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds increase Tuesday night and some light snow and snow showers are on the way for Wednesday.
A developing coastal low will bring us light snow and/or snow showers Wednesday. Minor accumulation is looking possible, but it does not look to be a ‘big’ snow event for western Mass. Most across western Mass should see anywhere from a coating to 2 inches of snow through Wednesday night. The most likely time for slick roads would be in the afternoon and evening.
High pressure returns Thursday and wet weather chances creep back in Friday morning with a few rain and snow showers. Unsettled conditions continue over the weekend as well, as another low swings to our northwest. This will keep us mild and breezy Saturday with scattered showers, then a period of rain Saturday night through Sunday morning with a passing cold front. Behind the front, temperatures will drop Sunday and a few snow showers may occur through Sunday night.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
