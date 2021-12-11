SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A mild late afternoon and evening is on tap as temperatures climb into the upper 50s to around 60 ahead of a strong cold front. That front will bring the chance for downpours, some thunder and the potential for winds to gust near and perhaps over 45 mph.
The timing looks to be from about 8pm to midnight. Winds have the potential to gust over 40 mph with the passage of the front. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect between 1 PM and 5 AM Sunday Am with gusts as high as 50 mph! Some tree/power issues possible in a few spots.
The front quickly moves through and dry, cool conditions returns Sunday along with more seasonable temperatures, but a gust breeze continues. Temperatures will still reach into the 40's on Sunday.
A quiet, mild stretch of weather is on tap for next week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s through Tuesday with lots of sunshine! A backdoor cold front may drop temps a bit on Wednesday, but we are likely still into the low to mid 40's. Milder conditions look to return for end of next week with highs in the middle to upper 50s.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.