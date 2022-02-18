SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Wind Advisory has been issued for Berkshire County from 10am to 10pm Saturday…
We hit our high temperature for the day right around sunrise at nearly 60 degrees. Since then, temperatures continue to fall as colder air builds on gusty northwest wind. As of Friday afternoon, the temperature is already about 30 degrees colder than 24 hours ago!
Weak high pressure builds overnight, allowing wind to become light. Skies remain clear and temperatures fall into the upper single digits to lower teens.
Wind ramps up again Saturday as high pressure moves to the east and a Clipper system approaches from the west. Wind out of the south-southwest may gust to 30 mph, then after a northwest shift, gusts may near 40mph. The Berkshires could see gusts to 50mph. The wind shift will come from a passing cold front that will bring scattered snow showers. The bigger concern is for a line of snow squalls to come through just behind the front.
A reminder that snow squalls are similar to summer-time thunderstorms-the sun is usually out ahead and behind them, dark, dramatic clouds, a quick burst of heavy snow, near-white out conditions, and strong wind gusts. The best timing to see these squalls will be from Noon to 4pm Saturday. Snow accumulations should end up around a coating to 1 inch in the valley and 1-2 inches in the hills.
High pressure returns Saturday night, giving us a calm, cold start Sunday morning. A seasonably cool day is on tap to end the weekend with good sunshine. Monday will feature milder temperatures as wind again shifts out of the south-southwest and highs climb into the 40s to around 50 with continued dry weather. Our next storm system approaches Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning with mainly rain, warmer temps and a healthy breeze. A second storm could bring more wintry weather to end the week.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.