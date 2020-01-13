SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Areas of drizzle and fog will be around this evening and for spots throughout the hills and Hampshire/Franklin Counties, some of that may freeze on contact as temperatures fall below 32 degrees. A little light black ice can’t be ruled out, so be cautious when traveling tonight and overnight.
Tuesday will stay mainly dry across western Mass with temperatures beginning around 30 degrees. We should see more clouds than sun, but skies may turn partly cloudy at times during the late morning and early afternoon. Clouds will take over in the afternoon as a weak system approaches from the west. A few rain showers are possible closer to dinnertime and maybe a little sleet mixing in for the cold spots. Highs will hit 40s for most.
Sunshine returns Wednesday and temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 40s with a light breeze. Should be the nicest day of the week! Another system approaches Wednesday night with a chance for rain and snow. Precip amounts look light again and shouldn’t cause much of an issue, however as the low moves away, it will gain a lot of strength. Strong high pressure will be building to our west and we get caught in between-which means windy. Gusts to 40mph look possible Thursday.
Much colder air builds across New England Thursday night into Friday. Our daytime highs get stuck in the 20s despite abundant sunshine. We also remain breezy, which will make the day feel even colder.
Our next storm looks to arrive Saturday evening through Sunday morning with potential for accumulating snow. We will have good cold air in place already with morning temps in the single digits Saturday. Since this is a very early forecast, we aren’t talking numbers just yet, but a good clip of snow may hit Saturday night (plows needed), followed by a change to a wintry mix before ending Sunday morning. Stay tuned!
