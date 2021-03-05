SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Cold, winter-like temperatures will linger for the upcoming weekend across New England.
A large upper low over eastern Canada continues to stay nearly stalled. This system and high pressure to our west are giving us gusty breezes again today and tomorrow. Patchy clouds will also be pushing southward, around the low over the weekend, but no wet weather is expected.
Due to our strong northwesterly flow and overhead trough (or dip of the jet stream), cold air remains in place. Temperatures tonight fall back to the teens and Saturday high temps may not make it to 30 degrees for many. Expect wind chills to near 0 again tonight, and keep it feeling about 5 to 10 degrees colder Saturday. A few lake-effect snow showers and flurries may make it to the Berkshires Saturday, but sun will be in the mix as well.
Sunday remains very cold with morning lows nearing single digits thanks to lighter wind. While less wind will make for a more pleasant day, we will still be quite chilly with highs in the lower to middle 30s.
An upper level pattern shift begins early next week and will bring a big shot of spring air to the Northeast. Monday ends up with seasonable temperatures in the lower 40s with good sunshine.
Surface high pressure will move to the Southeast coast and our southwesterly flow kicks in starting Tuesday-and so do the warmer temps! Highs should get into the 50s Tuesday, then near 60 Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are more uncertain as a cold front comes into the area with some showers, but both days could still be quite mild! Cooler weather returns by the weekend.
