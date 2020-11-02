SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A strong cold front moved through last night and behind it, it will be windy and cold today! A December feel will be in the air with wind, cold and even some flakes!
Wind will gust between 40 to 50 mph today. In fact, a Wind Advisory remains in effect until this evening for all of western Mass. Strong winds could lead to isolated to scattered power outages across the area. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 30's to near 40. Wind chills will be in the 20's and lower 30's today too. Along with the cold and wind, off and on snow showers will continue across Berkshire County and even from time to time in the hills towns. Berkshire County will see a coating to 2" with coatings in the hills. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10am for northern Berkshire County. Snow will end this afternoon.
An upper level disturbance will bring another shot of cold along with more snow showers overnight tonight. The hill towns and Berkshires could see a minor accumulation with a coating to 2" possible. The valley will likely see some flake as well, but we are not expecting any accumulation. Clouds will give way to sunshine tomorrow, Election day, but it will remain breezy and cold with highs only in the lower 40's.
A big warm up will begin on Wednesday with a shift to a southerly flow and high pressure shifting off shore. Temps on Wednesday will climb to seasonable levels in the afternoon. However, we may be looking at an extend period of above normal temperatures lasting into the start of next week. Along with the mild temperatures it looks as though we stay dry with quite a bit of sunshine too. Temperatures are likely to come up into the 60's Thursday and Friday, even flirting with 70 by the weekend!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.