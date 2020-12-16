SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Winter Storm Warnings continue into early Thursday afternoon for all of western Mass…

Heavy snow is already hitting the mid-Atlantic hard and snow continues to spread northward tonight. Heavy snow is likely overnight and Thursday morning, gradually lightening up through Noon.

Temperatures today have been quite cold and tonight, lows hit teens and low 20s, keeping our snow fluffy. Wind will increase out of the northeast and gust to near 30mph overnight and Thursday.

Most of southern New England will see a foot or more of snow with lighter amounts right along the coast due to potential mixing. Snow amounts in western Mass will range from around 12 inches to 18 inches with isolated spots up to 2 feet as narrow bands of intense snow set up. Within these narrow bands, snow may fall at 1-3 inches an hour, making travel extremely dangerous. Heavy snow plus gusty wind may also lead to whiteout conditions through late Thursday morning. We even have a chance at getting some thunder and lightning in these heavy bands of snow!

Snow lightens by Noon Thursday and tapers off in the afternoon. Thursday remains blustery and very cold with highs in the middle 20s and wind chills in the single digits at times. Blowing and drifting snow should continue into the evening, keeping travel difficult.

Quiet, cold weather resumes as we head into the weekend. Highs on Friday and Saturday may not get above freezing and lows may end up in the single digits. Dry weather is expected through most of the weekend with a slight risk for a rain or snow shower on Sunday with a passing disturbance. Temperatures climb into the 40s early next week, but snow should linger on the ground through Christmas Day!