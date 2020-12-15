SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, & Berkshire Counties for heavy snow, beginning Wednesday at 7pm through 1pm Thursday.
Our weather remains cold and dry tonight with temperatures falling into the upper single digits to mid-teens. Skies look mostly clear with a gradual increase in high, thin clouds through sunrise. Wind will lighten, but not calm, with a light breeze lingering overnight.
Clouds continue to increase Wednesday, but high pressure to our north will keep western Mass dry and cold. High temperatures struggle to reach 30 degrees with a light northerly breeze. Snow with our nor’easter should arrive around 7-9pm Wednesday evening and snow becomes heavy after midnight.
A significant snowstorm will impact our region late Wednesday night through Thursday. As low pressure moves up the coast and passes south of Long Island, heavy bands of snow will pass through western Mass. The worst of the storm will occur from after midnight to around Noon Thursday with many nearing or even topping a foot of snow. Amounts should be highest south of the Mass Pike, but isolated amounts up to 15 inches are possible wherever the heaviest bands of snow set up, which is very hard to pinpoint. Snow amounts in Franklin and northern Berkshire County may end up closer to 6 inches but have potential to see amounts near a foot as well.
This nor’easter will produce gusty wind Thursday as well with gusts of 30-40mph, which will lead to blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures remain very cold Thursday with highs in the 20s, so expect a dry/fluffy snow this go around. Widespread power outages are not a big concern, but isolated outages are possible.
Very cold air remains in place Friday and Saturday with single digit temps at night and highs near freezing. Temperatures warm back to near 40 by Sunday and Monday. Our weather looks mainly dry through Monday, but there are a few weak disturbances that may bring some rain or snow showers to the area.
