SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Western Mass. For Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties the warning is in effect from 7am Monday until 5am Tuesday. For Berkshire county it is in effect from 7am Monday until 7pm Tuesday.
A powerful Nor'easter continues to move across the Ohio River Valley, arriving in the Mid-Atlantic on Monday. A significant snowstorm is looking possible for the Mid-Atlantic cities, including Philadelphia and DC, possibly New York and parts of New Jersey as well.
Cloudy skies are expected tonight with a few flurries possible. It will be cold but certainly not as cold as the last few nights as lows dip down into the middle and upper teens. Southern New England will begin to see snow move in from the south and west by mid-day Monday. The air in place is extremely dry, with single digit dew points so the storm system will have to work hard to saturate the air column before we start to see widespread precipitation at the ground. For Western Mass, snow will ramp up in the afternoon and evening hours around the evening commute. By 7pm, plan to be off the roads as the bulk of precipitation is set to fall between 7pm Monday and 7am Tuesday.
For now, 4-8" is expected for the valley, 6-10" for the hill towns and higher elevations (Berkshire, Franklin counties) and 8-12"+ as you head toward Worcester. Portions of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey could see upwards of 2 feet of snow and are currently projected to be jackpot locations. A lot could change between now and then, so expect a shift in snow totals as details continue to be ironed out.
Drier air will arrive as the storm system departs but it will still be a bit breezy on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 30s. Temperatures could get back into the 40s late week but will come with the threat for some rain or snow showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.