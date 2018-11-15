SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Storm Warnings in effect through 7am Friday morning for Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties. Through 1pm Friday for Berkshire Co.
Heavy snow began falling here in western Mass after 7pm and continues to pile up with several towns/cities approaching 6" in the lower valley. Farther north, snow is accumulating quicker now and will add up through sunrise. Totals should end up around 4-8" for all.
After midnight, warmer air begins to work into the mid-levels of the atmosphere, changing our precipitation from all snow to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Rain should start mixing into the lower valley by early Friday morning as surface temps start climbing above freezing.
Friday morning road conditions will be best in the lower valley (wet, slushy) and worst in the hill towns (icy, snow-covered). Some snow showers mix back in mid-morning on the backside of low pressure, but no additional accumulation is expected.
Wet weather ends by the late morning Friday and skies turn partly sunny. We turn blustery with northwest wind gusts to 30mph Friday afternoon. Temps should climb above freezing for everyone, but struggle to reach 40. A few snow squalls or flurries are possible in the hills and Berkshires through Friday evening, then we’ve got dry weather on tap for Saturday and most of Sunday.
We start the weekend brisk, but wind will lighten throughout the day Saturday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-40s. Sunday will be a bit colder with high pressure overhead, but a surface low develops and moves by Sunday night through Monday morning with a round of light rain and snow. Snow accumulations are possible, but look light.
Our pattern will be a bit quieter next week with a slight snow chance Tuesday, but otherwise dry weather. Our below-normal temp trend continues with highs in the low 40s Monday and 30s Tuesday to Thanksgiving. Right now, Thanksgiving Day is looking sunny and cold.
- Tonight: Snow changing to a wintry mix/rain. Lows: 26-30
- Friday: Morning wintry mix. Ending in the afternoon. Highs: 34-40
- Saturday: Sun & clouds, breezy early. Highs: 38-45
