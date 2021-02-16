SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
Low clouds and fog will gradually diminish this evening and clouds decrease tonight. Wind out of the west-northwest will increase as low pressure departs and high pressure builds into New England. As skies clear, temperatures will quickly fall below freezing, leading to patches of black ice across the area. Travel and walk with caution.
Skies turn mostly clear overnight with a gusty breeze continuing through morning. Temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s with wind chills falling into the teens and a few single digits as wind gusts to 20-30mph at times.
Wednesday will be bright and breezy with northwest wind gusting to 20mph. Temperatures only make it into the 20s to near 30, but the breeze will keep it feeling colder. Lots of sun on tap thanks to high pressure, but high clouds will increase Wednesday night ahead of our next storm.
Winter Storm Watches issued for the Pioneer Valley & Berkshire County from Thursday morning through Friday…
A mainly snow event is on tap with our next storm. Low pressure moves up the East Coast Thursday, bringing light snow into southern New England Thursday morning. Snow accumulation will mostly occur Thursday afternoon through Friday morning with 4-8 inches possible. Some mixing may occur Friday south of the Mass Pike, with a glaze of ice possible. This storm moves out Friday, bringing an end to lingering snow showers.
Our weather turns dry and breezy to start the weekend with highs in the 30s-slightly above freezing for most in the valley. We will see scattered clouds Saturday with some flurries possible in the Berkshires, then good sun and lighter wind Sunday. A cold front will approach Monday, bringing a round of snow and rain back to the area.
