SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Storm Watch for Berkshire County & western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties…
Clouds will increase tonight across the area as our next storm system approaches. We remain dry this evening with temperatures falling back to the low 50s before midnight, then middle 40s through sunrise. Showers start moving in well after midnight and we should start Thursday with a light, steady rain.
A soaking and beneficial rain is on tap for Thursday. Rain looks steady throughout the day with areas seeing around an inch by nighttime. Expect a chilly breeze out of the east that may occasionally gust to 20mph. Highs only get into the middle and upper 40s-which is about 20 degrees colder than today!
As the coastal low strengthens and approaches southern New England, rain will start changing to snow in the hill towns.
Significant elevation snow is expected in the Berkshires with this storm. Most of the snow will fall overnight Thursday into Friday morning with many seeing 3-6” and some above 1500ft may get to 8 or 9 inches! Dangerous travel and scattered power outages are possible from the heavy, wet snow.
In the valley, rain will continue Thursday evening and night, heavy at times. Overnight, there will likely be mixing or a change to snow with minor accumulations-mainly on grass. Roads likely remain wet.
Friday morning may begin as snow for many, but the valley goes back to rain fairly quick, melting any snow. The hills continue to see periods of lighter snow and rain/snow showers throughout the day, but additional accumulations look minor as temps rise, precip becomes lighter and just from the mid-April sun angle. Friday will be cold and blustery with highs in the 30s and wind gusts to 30mph at times.
Our weekend is looking mainly dry, but with a lingering upper low, we stay cool and mostly cloudy. Temperatures return to near normal Sunday with middle to upper 50s, but clouds still hang tough and a spot shower can’t be ruled out from a passing upper level disturbance. Warming continues early next week with highs back to the 60s and more sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.