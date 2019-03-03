SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The dry weather we enjoyed today is just about over. Our next storm system will bring a plowable snowfall tonight into tomorrow morning.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Hampden county, central and eastern Hampshire county as well as southern Berkshire county until 10 am Monday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 am tomorrow morning for northern Berkshire county, all of Franklin county as well as western Hampshire county.
Snow develops throughout the region this evening between 6-8 pm and will come down hard at times during the overnight. Snow should begin to taper off just before the Monday morning commute. The morning commute will certainly be a slow one with cancellations and delays likely.
As far as snowfall amounts are concerned we are looking at about 3-6" for northern Berkshire county, much of Franklin county as well as western Hampshire county. Central and eastern Hampshire county, Hampden county as well as southern Berkshire county could pick of 5-8" of snow.
If you're hoping these snowfalls will quickly melt away, think again. Behind the snow, bitter Arctic cold sets in. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be 15 to 20 degrees below average with morning lows in the single digits. Not exactly a heat wave. The saving grace will be the March sun angle is beginning to get quite strong, so despite the fact highs will be in the 20s, there will still be some slight melting occurring.
