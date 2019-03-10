SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Low pressure is moving into the Great Lakes today. As this storm nears, New England will get a dose of winter weather this morning, then eventually see a change to rain.
Snow is falling this morning and should come in a quick burst that may bring a coating to 2 inches in the lower valley with as much as 3" in the higher elevations. We should see a change to sleet for a time, then pockets of freezing rain are likely-especially in the hills. The hills may see a wintry mix into the afternoon, but the valley will warm above freezing, changing any mixing to light rain.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Berkshire county until 1 pm. For eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin county the advisory is in effect until 2 pm. Western Hampden, western Hampshire and western Franklin county, as well as northern Berkshire county is under the advisory until 5 pm. In addition winds could become gusty in the Berkshires this afternoon so a Wind Advisory is in effect for Berkshire county until 4 pm.
We dry out this evening with temperatures staying in the lower to middle 30s. Some slippery spots are possible in the hills Monday morning. Monday will be a milder day with highs in the 40s and some lingering cloud cover. A weak front will help usher in colder air for Monday night and Tuesday with highs falling back to the 30s. High pressure shifts east on Wednesday, allowing temps to start climbing again and the end of the week stays seasonably mild. Rain returns by Friday.
