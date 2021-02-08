SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Weather Advisory for all of western Mass from 4am to 10pm Tuesday…
Dry and cold weather to start the week! Temperatures today began in the teens and single digits this morning and highs only made it into the 20s this afternoon. This will be a wintry week for sure as temperatures will be similar to what we saw today-through early next week!
Our next round of snow is on the way for Tuesday. Tonight, temperatures fall quickly back to the teens. Clouds increase overnight and light snow begins around 5-7am for western Mass. With cold air in place, this will be all snow for us and a fluffy snow at that. Snow will fall light to moderate through the mid-afternoon, then taper off around 4-6pm.
A widespread 3-5 inches of snow is likely for most with a few isolated spots in the hills nearing 6 inches due to high snow ratios (because of the colder air in the higher terrain). Wind will stay fairly light with only a 5 to 10mph breeze.
High pressure will build in mid-week, bringing back sunshine, but not milder temperatures. Some lows may dip into the single digits with the help of fair skies and dry air. Daytime highs stay in the 20s throughout the week.
Our end of the week forecast is tricky as low pressure moves to the mid-Atlantic Thursday. We will see high clouds build, but most of southern New England looks dry. There’s a risk for some light snow Thursday night and Friday, but that depends on a developing coastal low. Right now, snow chances are low for Friday, but not gone.
The weekend is also trending unsettled and cold with dry weather likely Saturday, but another coastal storm is looking possible for Saturday night and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.