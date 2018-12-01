SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – An area of low pressure looks to bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain for the higher elevations before transitioning over to rain by Sunday morning. In the greater Springfield area, precipitation should remain as mainly rain.
Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect at 10 pm this evening for much of western Mass. For Berkshire county the advisory is in effect from 10 pm this evening through noon on Sunday. For western Hampden, western Hampshire and western Franklin counties the advisory is in effect from 10 pm this evening until 10 am Sunday. Finally for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin counties the advisory is in effect from 10 pm this evening until 7 am Sunday morning.
High pressure is moving offshore tonight, keeping the air cold across interior New England. Wet weather approaches from the southwest and should begin sometime after 9pm. As wet weather begins, it may fall in the form of rain and/or sleet. The initial wintry mix shouldn’t last too long in the valley, if it even occurs. However, in the hills, a few hours of a wintry mix may lead to icy road conditions overnight. Everyone will turn to rain by Sunday morning as temps rise and rain continues through roughly Noon or so. A few showers may linger in the afternoon, otherwise we are cloudy and mild with highs in the middle 40s.
Mild temperatures continue on Monday with morning lows around 40 and daytime highs in the 50s! It should be a brisk day though and colder air will be rolling in Monday night. Temperatures fall back below normal as a trough builds into the Northeast Tuesday. Highs return to the 30s and overnight temps hit teens by midweek. Most of next week is still trending dry and cold, but some coastal storm development will have to be watched. For now, this low should remain to our east and out of reach.
- Tonight: Rain develops. Wintry mix north and west. Lows: 31-35
- Tomorrow: Rain, especially early. Highs: 42-46
- Monday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs: 48-52
